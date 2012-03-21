Olympus foreign shareholders renew call for 'independent' chairman

TOKYO, March 21 A group of foreign shareholders
in scandal-hit Olympus Corp, including Southeastern
Asset Management and Indus Capital, on Wednesday blasted the
company's choice of chairman and renewed their call for someone
more independent.
The statement came after Olympus last month nominated a
former banker from Olympus' main lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp as chairman, raising ire among foreign shareholders who
want a board free from the influence of the company's
creditors.
"The proposed Chairman's and certain other proposed board
members' close connection with Olympus' main banks gives rise to
a potential conflict of interest," the shareholders said in an
emailed statement on Wednesday.