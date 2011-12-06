Olympus to set up committee over scandal -memo

TOKYO Dec 6 Disgraced Olympus Corp's
senior management told employees on Tuesday that the
firm plans to set up a special committee to probe the
responsibility of those involved in a $1.7 billion accounting
scandal, one of the worst ever in Japan.
"Based on the investigation result, the company will set up
a special committee and begin pursuing the responsibility of
those involved," senior management told employees in an internal
memo after an independent panel on Tuesday issued a damning
report into the scandal.
Olympus's current president, Shuichi Takayama, has
previously said that he was ready to take legal steps including
filing criminal complaints against those found to be to blame.