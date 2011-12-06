Olympus to set up committee over scandal -memo

TOKYO Dec 6 Disgraced Olympus Corp's senior management told employees on Tuesday that the firm plans to set up a special committee to probe the responsibility of those involved in a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, one of the worst ever in Japan.

"Based on the investigation result, the company will set up a special committee and begin pursuing the responsibility of those involved," senior management told employees in an internal memo after an independent panel on Tuesday issued a damning report into the scandal.

Olympus's current president, Shuichi Takayama, has previously said that he was ready to take legal steps including filing criminal complaints against those found to be to blame.