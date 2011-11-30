Arrests in Olympus scandal could take weeks - lawyers

| TOKYO
TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese authorities may take
weeks to make any arrests over the accounting scandal at Olympus
Corp, though initial findings by an investigative panel
of experts are due to be released in days, lawyers said.
The panel, set up by Olympus after the scandal broke in
mid-October, is due to report its findings in early December,
likely paving the way for criminal complaints against former
executives, the lawyers said.
Even if criminal complaints are filed against former
executives or others involved in the scam, which dates back two
decades, arrests might not take place by end-year.
This is partly to allow both suspects and prosecutors to
spend the new year's holidays at home, since the turn of the new
year is Japan's biggest traditional holiday, akin to Christmas
in the West. Suspects can be held for a total of 22 days before
either being indicted or released.
"I think it would be hard to make arrests in early December
and after Dec. 10, they won't take people into custody," said
lawyer Yasuyuki Takai, a former prosecutor. "It's the turn of
the year."
The panel is unlikely to recommend criminal complaints
against individuals, preferring to leave that to the company,
though it would look at whether improper or illegal acts had
been committed, a source familiar with the panel told Reuters.
Olympus, a 92-year-old maker of cameras and medical
equipment, has lost more than half its market value since the
scandal erupted, and it now risks being delisted from the Tokyo
stock market and being broken up or taken over.
"Usually, a third-party panel does not go so far as to write
who had legal responsibility. That is something that the company
should consider from a separate perspective," the source said.
MULTIPLE INVESTIGATIONS
Bowing to pressure from institutional investors, Olympus
this month appointed a panel headed by a former supreme court
judge to look into the M&A deals at the core of the scandal.
Tokyo police, prosecutors and Japan's markets watchdog, the
Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC), have
also launched an investigation of the scandal at Olympus.
The firm has so far admitted to using murky acquisitions to
hide investment losses stretching back to the 1990s and
estimated by media at hundreds of millions of dollars.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama told employees in
mid-November that the company would pursue legal action,
including possible criminal complaints, against any executives
or former executives that the panel found responsible for the
scandal.
Takayama, who took over after the scandal surfaced, has
pointed the finger at former president and chairman Tsuyoshi
Kikukawa, former executive vice president Hisashi Mori and
former corporate auditor Hideo Yamada.
Lawyers said the SESC was likely to wait for the third-party
panel to complete its report before taking any official action
itself, but might move first if it felt the panel was dawdling.
Possible charges include falsifying financial statements,
fraud and aggravated breach of trust -- an offence that can
include embezzlement -- although proving breach of trust would
be difficult because of the need to show that the offence had
been committed for personal gain, lawyers said.
Japanese media have quoted Kikukawa as saying he had only
learned of the cover-up long after becoming president in 2001,
while Mori and Yamada reportedly told the panel they had started
shifting losses off-shore from 2000.
The three could not be reached for comment.
ORGANISED CRIME
Prosecutors, meanwhile, are expected to think twice before
charging the company itself with breaking the law, due to
worries about fallout for shareholders and a sense that the
once-venerable company should not be brought to its knees by
being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
"What is most problematic for prosecutors are cases where,
if they don't press charges, the company stays listed but if
they do press charges, it might be delisted," said ex-prosecutor
Takai.
"It would be a very painful decision. If I were the
prosecutor, I might not press charges (against Olympus) because
the impact would be too great for shareholders," added Takai,
who was a lawyer for Internet entrepreneur Takafumi Horie in a
fraud case in which his firm Livedoor was charged in 2006.
Horie's aggressive takeover battles and high-flying
lifestyle had rattled staid corporate Japan, while his firm
lacked the decades-long history of the blue-chip Olympus.
A source familiar with the official investigation has said
the SESC might also recommend criminal charges against the
former executives but merely suggest fining the company, making
it easier to remain listed.
Speculation about possible involvement of organised crime
syndicates, however, is complicating the outlook for Olympus,
since proof of such dealings would make delisting more likely.
Takai said he doubted any Olympus executives had knowingly
paid off gangsters. "But when something like this happens, it is
common for yakuza and dishonest people to gather just like ants
gathering around honey," he said.
Others, however, said "yakuza" involvement might run deeper.
"How did the former securities guys (involved in the M&A
deals) explain why they needed that big amount of money? You
have to explain that actually, there is another pocket here,"
said former prosecutor-turned-lawyer Shin Ushijima.
Olympus shares have rallied in the past three weeks on hopes
it can avoid delisting. The firm sought to reassure investors on
Wednesday it would meet a Dec. 14 deadline for ironing out its
accounts -- a deadline it must meet in order to remain listed.