Olympus likely to miss Nov. 14 reporting deadline-sources

TOKYO Nov 10 Olympus Corp will almost
certainly miss a deadline for reporting its first-half financial
results on Nov. 14 because its auditor will not have the
information needed to sign off on them, sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
A failure to meet that deadline would likely prompt the
Tokyo Stock Exchange to put Olympus on a supervision list,
giving it another month -- to Dec. 14 -- to report its
April-September earnings. If it failed to meet that deadline it
could be delisted.
Olympus admitted on Tuesday it used M&A deals to
hide losses dating back two decades, and it has commissioned an
independent panel to investigate. The result of that review is
not expected until December.
The company's external auditor, Ernst & Young ShinNihon,
would want to wait to see the results of the panel review and
the expected restatements of its past earnings before signing
off on its latest results, the sources said.
A spokesman for Olympus said the company was still aiming to
meet the Nov. 14 deadline but it could not yet set a firm date
to report.
