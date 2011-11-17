Olympus: to file Q2 reports by Dec 14 deadline

TOKYO Nov 17 Olympus Corp said
on Thursday it plans to submit an audited second-quarter
earnings report by Dec. 14.
If it missed the Dec. 14 deadline, it would automatically be
delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
In a presentation material given to bankers at a meeting on
Wednesday and made public by the company on Thursday, the
company said it plans to cut its short-term and long-term
interest-bearing debt to 408.7 billion yen ($5.3 billion) by
March 2015, down from 648.8 billion yen as of end-March this
year.
It also said that it was aiming to cut its long-term
interest-bearing debt to 221.9 billion yen by March 2017.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)