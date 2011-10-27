Creditors seen backing Olympus despite widening scandal

| TOKYO
TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Olympus Corp
looks set to retain the support of its major creditors despite
mounting concerns that the fallout of an investigation into a
2008 acquisition may hit its financial health.
The cost of insuring Olympus's debt against default has
spiked since the firm's former chief executive Michael Woodford
questioned large advisory payments involving its $2.2 billion
acquisition of Britain's medical equipment maker Gyrus.
Three-year credit default swaps of Olympus traded at 895
basis points in Tokyo on Thursday, according to a Tokyo CDS
trader, up from 750 basis points at the end of last week. The
instrument barely traded until mid-last week - it was
last quoted at 67 basis points - suggesting that some of
Olympus's creditors may have sought to hedge their exposure.
Bankers, however, downplayed fears of a funding crunch at
the Japanese manufacturer of endoscopes and cameras, dismissing
the CDS moves as "speculation".
"A drop in the share price will not breach loan
covenants. As for the scandal, at this stage, based on market
speculation, it will not do anything to the loan," said a loan
officer at one of the company's biggest creditors, who asked not
to be named.
Olympus had interest-bearing debt of 704 billion yen ($9.3
billion) at end-June and a net debt-to-equity ratio of 288
percent, CLSA analysts Nanako Imazu and Christian Dinwoodie said
in an Oct. 20 note.
That included 110 billion yen of privately placed corporate
bonds with maturities ranging from July 2012 to July 2018. The
first 20 billion yen note falls due in July 2012, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The company does not have any significant maturity
obligations in the immediate term. In the next couple of years,
only about 16 percent of the total outstanding bonds and loans
are falling due, according to Thomson Reuters CreditViews. About
half the debt is due in the 2-5 year time horizon. All the debt
is yen-denominated.
Former Olympus chairman and CEO Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned
on Wednesday in response to the escalating crisis over a series
of acquisitions that have been brought to the attention of
regulators in Japan and Britain and prompted a U.S. criminal
investigation.
His departure comes less than two weeks after he fired
former CEO Woodford for persistently questioning advisory fees
and purchases.
BIGGEST ARRANGER
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) is the biggest arranger
of loans for Olympus, having led deals worth $3.97 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
It has arranged about 85 percent of the company's
outstanding loans, including a 35 billion yen term loan in May.
The deal was divided between two tranches due in 2015 and 2019,
and attracted Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking, Sumitomo Trust &
Banking, Hachijuni Bank and Joyo Bank as lenders.
With its debt entirely in private hands and CDS prices
soaring, Olympus is unlikely to be able to access the public
markets in the near future, leaving it dependant on the support
of the country's banks.
"Even if they come out to the bond market, once a company
gets into trouble, no one in Japan will ever want to buy their
bonds until all the trouble is sorted out. Tepco is a perfect
example of that," said one head of debt capital markets for
Japan.
Tokyo Electric Power Co was forced to shelve public
bond sales in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in
March, but Japan's megabanks have continued to extend loans to
keep the company afloat.
The CLSA analysts believe the lenders are "unlikely" to let
Olympus go under or decide not to refinance maturing loans.
Japanese rating agency R&I put Olympus's rating on watch for
a possible downgrade last week, less than two months after
affirming its "A" grade. R&I cited pressure on overseas earnings
from the strong yen and weak European and US economic growth, as
well as management turmoil, as reasons for its unscheduled
review.
A downgrade would prompt lenders to increase interest
margins on loans linked to the company's credit rating, the loan
officer at one of Olympus's top creditors said.
While observers are not expecting banks to pull their credit
lines as a result of the investigation, one former portfolio
manager warned that they may have no choice if authorities
unearthed evidence of criminal activity.
"The focus has to be on where the fee money went," he said.
Unanswered questions about the Gyrus deal and other Olympus
acquisitions have spurred various theories, including
speculation Japan's yakuza crime syndicates, euphemistically
referred to as "anti-social forces," could be involved.
Asked whether the company's financial advisers had any
connection with organized crime, Shuichi Takayama, the successor
to chairman Kikukawa, told a news conference on Wednesday: "You
are asking me about anti-social forces, but I am absolutely not
aware of any such thing."
($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen)
(Writing by Steve Garton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)