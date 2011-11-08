Japan's R&I downgrades Olympus by 2 notches

TOKYO Nov 8 Japanese ratings company Rating and Investment Information (R&I) said on Tuesday it has downgraded its credit ratings of Olympus Corp by two notches to BBB+ and kept them on a negative watch.

Olympus admitted for the first time on Tuesday that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments dating back to the 1980s.

(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)