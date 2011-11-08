Japan's R&I downgrades Olympus by 2 notches

BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
TOKYO Nov 8 Japanese ratings company Rating and Investment Information (R&I) said on Tuesday it has downgraded its credit ratings of Olympus Corp by two notches to BBB+ and kept them on a negative watch.
Olympus admitted for the first time on Tuesday that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments dating back to the 1980s.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Radcom announces new chief technology officer and head of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 6 Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), an offshore oil and gas joint venture, in what would mark the company's effective exit from Denmark, three banking sources said.