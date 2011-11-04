版本:
Olympus says to delay Q2 earnings announcement

TOKYO Nov 4 Olympus Corp said on Friday it would delay its July-September earnings announcement from an initially planned Nov. 8, saying it needed more time after appointing an external panel to look into its past M&A deals.

The company said it had not yet set a new date for the announcement. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

