Olympus profit slumps 60 percent, shareholders' equity drops

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
TOKYO Aug 9 Olympus Corp reported a 60 percent fall in quarterly operating profit and a deterioration in a key barometer of its ability to meet financial obligations, adding pressure on the scandal-hit Japanese company to enter into a capital deal.
For the April-to-June quarter, operating profit was 2.12 billion yen ($27.05 million), the company said on Thursday. Shareholders' equity fell to 2.2 percent of total assets.
The drop in the shareholders' equity ratio from 4.6 percent in March further pushes Olympus away from the 20 percent level widely regarded by analysts as indicative of corporate financial stability.
The 93-year-old manufacturer of cameras and medical equipment, has been in talks with several Japanese companies including FujiFilm Holdings on a capital tie-up as it tries to mend its severely depleted balance sheet hit by a massive accounting scandal last year.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.