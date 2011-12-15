Olympus aims for extraordinary shareholders' meeting March-April

TOKYO Dec 15 Disgraced Olympus Corp said on Thursday it aims to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in March or April, as its scandal-tainted board faces pressure to step aside for the selection of new management to lead the 92-year-old firm.

The camera and medical equipment maker, struggling to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, on Wednesday released restated accounts for the past five years and announced first-half results just in time to avoid an automatic delisting of its shares.