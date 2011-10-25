CORRECTED-Q+A: What actions could Tokyo bourse take on Olympus?

(Corrects paragraphs 14-16 to clarify that share price moves were relative to Topix index, not absolute price moves.)

TOKYO Oct 24 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Monday it was asking Olympus to disclose more information to shareholders as interest mounts in what action the bourse might take over an escalating governance scandal at the camera and endoscope maker.

WHY MIGHT THE TSE TAKE ACTION?

The Tokyo Stock Exchange conducts investigations when it believes a company may no longer meet its criteria for listing.

Olympus shares have lost nearly 60 percent of their value, wiping out more than 375 billion yen ($4.9 billion) of market capitalisation, since the company fired its British chief executive Michael Woodford on Oct. 14.

While the company accused Woodford of managerial incompetence, he has turned whistleblower about an unusually hefty $687 million payment to advisers on an acquisition deal, contacting regulators in Britain and Japan, while U.S. law enforcement officials are also reportedly looking into the matter.

WHAT HAS THE BOURSE DONE SO FAR?

The TSE said on Monday it was urging Olympus daily to disclose more information to shareholders.

The exchange said it would also look carefully at the results of any third-party investigation. Olympus announced last week it was setting up such a panel.

A spokesman for the bourse said on Monday it could not at this time confirm evidence of any violations of listing rules, such as requirements of timely disclosure.

WHAT WOULD BE THE BOURSE'S LIKELY FIRST MOVE?

If the TSE determined it had grounds to examine whether the company no longer met its listing criteria, it would place the shares on its watch list of securities "under supervision".

While shares are on the watch list, they trade as usual on the exchange but short sales are not allowed.

The recent history of companies placed on the "under supervision" list suggests the designation itself does not necessarily trigger a plunge in a company's stock, although in most cases the shares naturally come under selling pressure.

"Past examples of firms that were designated as 'securities under supervision' by the TSE show that an examination can last for several months and there is a tendency for share prices to remain under pressure until the situation is clarified," Kathy Matsui, chief Japan strategist at Goldman Sachs, said in e-mailed comments on Monday.

"The share price impact of the 'under supervision' designation is typically quite negative as the examination process can take several months and the risk of a potential delisting can weigh down on the stock," she said.

As Matsui noted in a recent report, the TSE delisted six of the 11 shares it has placed on its watch list since 2004, while it eventually lifted the designation on five others. Some of the latter were required to submit written "improvement reports ".

According to Matsui's report, most shares underperformed Japan's benchmark Topix index during the time they were under supervision, although performance varied.

The TSE placed IHI Corp under supervision in December 2007 for misstating financial reports, and removed it from the watch list in February 2008. During that time, the heavy equipment maker's shares lost only 0.2 percent against the Topix.

But Seibu Railway's shares plunged 74.9 percent against the Topix in a little more than a month after it was put on the watch list in October 2004. It was later moved to the exchange's delisting post for falsifying financial statements.

MIGHT THE TSE DELIST OLYMPUS SHARES?

The TSE's criteria for delisting include suspension of bank transactions, unreasonable restrictions of shareholders' rights or involvement of "anti-social influences", typically a reference to organised crime.

If the TSE concludes after putting Olympus under supervision and conducting investigations that Olympus meets its delisting criteria, it will move the issue to a delisting post.

But market participants expect even a worst-case scenario for Olympus would unfold over weeks or months, not days.

"There is no immediate fear of a delisting, since the investigations into Olympus will likely take a while," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments, who expected the bourse would move cautiously.

"With so much attention focused on the company, it could even be seen as a test case for how Japanese corporate governance is enforced," Ogawa said.

In the meantime, some investors say the possibility of Olympus becoming a buyout target trumps the chances that its shares might eventually be delisted.

"Many players seem to expect it to fall to around 700-800 yen," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage. At 700 yen -- or down 36 percent from its last close at 1,099 yen -- the company would be trading about 10 percent above its book value.

"Delisting is not so much a concern at the moment, although it could happen someday. But if Olympus's shares keep falling, the company might someday become a TOB target," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

"So even as some investors sell, fearing eventual delisting, speculators might chase the stock up on buyout hopes," he said. ($1 = 76.130 Japanese Yen)