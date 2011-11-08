版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 11:20 BJT

Olympus: dismissed senior exec over deferred losses

TOKYO Nov 8 Olympus said on Tuesday it dismissed Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori after he was found to have been involved in the deferral of losses on past securities investments.

Olympus also said in a statement that Standing Corporate Auditor Hideo Yamada has offered to resign, and that the firm has asked a third-party panel to expand its investigation into the deferred losses. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐