REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
TOKYO, June 8 Olympus Corp has not decided on any specific companies for possible tie-ups, and believes it can work on its own to boost its capital, its president said on Friday.
President Hiroyuki Sasa said nothing has been decided on possible business or capital alliances, contradicting recent media reports, though it is considering offers from several domestic firms and wants to reach a conclusion as soon as possible.
He repeated that Olympus, seeking to move on from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, is also still considering shoring up its tattered finances independently such as by issuing new shares.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.