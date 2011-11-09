Japan regulator talking to Olympus auditors-report

Nov 9 Japan's Financial Services Agency is questioning current and former auditors of Olympus Corp (7733.T), the Nikkei newspaper reported in its Thursday edition.

The FSA is investigating whether Olympus, which has admitted to hiding losses dating as far back as the 1990s, published false financial statements, the paper said without citing a source.

The regulator is also looking into whether the auditors knew about the deception or were "grossly negligent," Nikkei reported.

The FSA is working with the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission and the Tokyo Stock Exchange to gather information, the paper said.

Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC is the current auditor and KPMG AZSA LLC was the auditor until fiscal 2008, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)