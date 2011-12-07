UPDATE 1-Goldman cuts its Olympus stake to 3.78 pct-filing

TOKYO Dec 7 Goldman Sachs cut its holdings in disgraced camera maker Olympus to a 3.78 percent stake from 6.67 percent, a Japanese government filing showed on Wednesday.

Goldman reduced its stake before Nov. 30, according to the filing.

The U.S. investment bank had become the second-largest shareholder in Olympus by boosting its stake to 6.67 percent, according to a filing issued on Nov. 22. Goldman said at the time that it bought the shares from clients in the normal course of business as a market maker, and was not making a strategic investment.

Olympus shares, which closed at 869 yen on Nov. 22, rose 18 percent to 1,025 yen on Nov. 30.

On Thursday, the entire board of Olympus signalled its plans to quit, maybe as early as February, over a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, and set up an outside committee to advise whether to sue those responsible for the scandal.