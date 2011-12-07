UPDATE 1-Goldman cuts its Olympus stake to 3.78 pct-filing

TOKYO Dec 7 Goldman Sachs cut its
holdings in disgraced camera maker Olympus to a 3.78
percent stake from 6.67 percent, a Japanese government filing
showed on Wednesday.
Goldman reduced its stake before Nov. 30, according to the
filing.
The U.S. investment bank had become the second-largest
shareholder in Olympus by boosting its stake to 6.67 percent,
according to a filing issued on Nov. 22. Goldman said at the
time that it bought the shares from clients in the normal course
of business as a market maker, and was not making a strategic
investment.
Olympus shares, which closed at 869 yen on Nov. 22, rose 18
percent to 1,025 yen on Nov. 30.
On Thursday, the entire board of Olympus signalled its plans
to quit, maybe as early as February, over a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud, and set up an outside committee to advise
whether to sue those responsible for the scandal.