Olympus: paid $687 mln fee for Gyrus deal

TOKYO Oct 19 Olympus Corp said in a statement on Wednesday that it paid a total $687 million advisery fee for its purchase of Britain's medical equipment firm Gyrus in 2008, contradicting a previous management statement.

Olympus did not name its financial advisers in the statement, and said it does not know the whereabouts of the adviser.

Former CEO Michael Woodford has told media he was dismissed last week for questioning why the company paid such a high M&A advisory fee, about one-third of the transaction price.

A senior Olympus official was quoted as telling analysts on Monday that the firm paid less than half that amount in fees for the deal. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)