UPDATE 1-Olympus shares seesaw, ex-CEO alerts Japan watchdog

TOKYO, Oct 20 Olympus shares rose in
volatile early trade on Thursday after mounting concerns over
governance wiped out almost half its market value in the
previous four sessions, although the outlook remained uncertain
with its sacked CEO seeking a probe of the company by Japan's
securities watchdog.
Olympus, which fired Chief Executive Michael Woodford last
Friday, acknowledged on Wednesday that it had paid an unusually
hefty fee to financial advisers for a past acquisition,
confirming claims by its British former head.
Olympus shares opened 1.8 percent lower at 1,364 yen but
bounced back to trade 2.4 percent higher at 1,422 yen in early
dealings.
A market source at a foreign institution said before the
opening that there was a reasonable amount of buying interest
around the mid-1,380s and that the market might be witnessing
the start of a short squeeze, in which those who sold the shares
short may have to cover positions.
Woodford told Reuters in an interview in London on Wednesday
that he had written to Japan's Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission (SESC) calling for an investigation and
detailing his concerns over the fee payments.
The 51-year-old also said Olympus shareholders should demand
the removal of the board and a forensic examination of all the
company's acquisitions over the past decade, including an
"impairment test", which could potentially revalue some assets.
