UPDATE 1-Olympus shares seesaw, ex-CEO alerts Japan watchdog

* Olympus shares climb over 2 pct after four-day fall

* Stock short squeeze may have begun -market source

* Ex-CEO Woodford: Sought probe by Japan securities watchdog (Adds detail)

TOKYO, Oct 20 Olympus shares rose in volatile early trade on Thursday after mounting concerns over governance wiped out almost half its market value in the previous four sessions, although the outlook remained uncertain with its sacked CEO seeking a probe of the company by Japan's securities watchdog.

Olympus, which fired Chief Executive Michael Woodford last Friday, acknowledged on Wednesday that it had paid an unusually hefty fee to financial advisers for a past acquisition, confirming claims by its British former head.

Olympus shares opened 1.8 percent lower at 1,364 yen but bounced back to trade 2.4 percent higher at 1,422 yen in early dealings.

A market source at a foreign institution said before the opening that there was a reasonable amount of buying interest around the mid-1,380s and that the market might be witnessing the start of a short squeeze, in which those who sold the shares short may have to cover positions.

Woodford told Reuters in an interview in London on Wednesday that he had written to Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) calling for an investigation and detailing his concerns over the fee payments.

The 51-year-old also said Olympus shareholders should demand the removal of the board and a forensic examination of all the company's acquisitions over the past decade, including an "impairment test", which could potentially revalue some assets.