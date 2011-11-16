Olympus told lenders H1 results to come by Dec 14-source

TOKYO Nov 16 Olympus Corp President Shuichi Takayama told its lenders on Wednesday the firm would announce its first-half results by Dec. 14, a deadline to keep its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a banking source said.

Olympus executives met a group of about 100 bankers from about 40 banks earlier on Wednesday to apologise for the scandal and ask for their support.

Tokyo's stock exchange has warned scandal-hit Olympus it will be delisted after 62 years as a publicly traded company if it fails to report earnings by Dec. 14, deepening concerns about the camera-maker's future. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Nathan Layne)