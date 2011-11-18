UPDATE 5-Japan probes possible Olympus gangster link - source

* $4.9 bln of losses unaccounted for - New York Times
* Organised crime unit joins investigation - source
* Olympus shares fall after report execs to be questioned
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Nov 18 A unit from the Tokyo
Metropolitan Police Department's organised crime division has
joined an investigation into an accounting scam at Japan's
disgraced Olympus Corp, a source familiar with the
matter said on Friday, in a sign that the scandal could widen.
Olympus, a world leader in diagnostic endoscopes, has
admitted hiding losses for decades through improper accounting,
but has yet to say how far this concealment went and what
writedowns it will now need to take.
The source told Reuters the Tokyo organised crime unit was
taking part in the joint investigation, which also involves the
watchdog Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
and the Tokyo prosecutors office. But he added it was premature
to say whether gangsters were involved.
"I've heard that one unit from the organized crime division
has joined," said the source, who could not be identified as he
was not authorised to talk to the media. "So they must be
collecting information."
The New York Times reported that Japanese officials are
investigating an apparent $4.9 billion hole in the accounts of
Olympus as well as possible involvement of organised crime.
"Olympus made payouts amounting to many times the losses it
sought to hide, and investigators suspect much of the additional
money went to crime groups," the newspaper said, citing a memo
prepared by investigators.
That memo says authorities want to find out if Olympus
worked with crime syndicates to obscure the losses, and paid
them huge sums of money for their help, the paper said, noting
the memo was circulated at a recent meeting of officials from
the SESC, prosecutors and police.
A Tokyo police spokeswoman confirmed that a probe of Olympus
was under way, but declined to give details. The Tokyo
Prosecutors Office and SESC declined comment, as did Olympus.
Links between companies, "yakuza" gangsters and politicians
have a long tradition in Japan. Authorities have been trying to
crack down for decades, most recently with laws targetting not
only crime syndicates but firms that do business with them.
The New York Times quoted the memo as saying Olympus had
paid a total of 481 billion yen ($6.25 billion) through
questionable acquisition payments, investments and advisory fees
between 2000 and 2009, but only 105 billion yen ($1.36 billion)
had been booked in its financial statements.
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who quit as company president on Oct. 26,
and two others face voluntary questioning by prosecutors as
early as this weekend, Kyodo news agency reported.
The company's new president, Shuichi Takayama, has blamed
Kikukawa, Vice-President Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo
Yamada for the cover-up, and said he would consider criminal
complaints against them.
Mori has been fired and Yamada has offered to resign.
FOLLOW THE MONEY
Olympus has admitted to improperly accounting for only part
of $1.3 billion in payments linked to mergers and acquisitions
going back to 2006 , though an independent panel
commissioned by the firm to investigate the matter was still
trying to get to the bottom of the issue.
A large share of these payments went to obscure Cayman
Islands firms, making it difficult to trace the money.
Olympus has said Mori told the company none of the
funds involved in the cover-up scheme had gone to "anti-social
forces" -- a Japanese euphemism for gangsters -- but the firm
was waiting for the independent panel's report, due early next
month.
Olympus has lost more than 70 percent of its market value
since the scandal broke last month, with major shareholders
Nippon Life and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
sharply reducing their shareholdings in the company.
Four MUFG units cut their collective Olympus stake
to 7.61 percent from 10 percent, a regulatory filing showed on
Friday.
Olympus shares closed down more than 16 percent after
rallying earlier this week on investor hopes that the company
would avoid being delisted.
Delisting would effectively cut Olympus off from equity
capital markets, constraining its funding and making it harder
for its lenders to keep supporting the firm in its battle to
avoid having to sell off its core businesses. It could also
damage Japan's reputation among global investors.
Proof that organised crime was involved could force the
Tokyo exchange to delist Olympus shares, and would make it hard,
if not impossible, for banks to make fresh loans to the firm.
"If a company is found to have problems, like the
involvement of anti-social forces, banks are not able to give
support," Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the Japanese Bankers
Association and MUFG president, said on Thursday.
Lawyer Shin Ushijima, a former prosecutor, said that, at
first glance, organised crime involvement appeared unlikely, but
could not be ruled out, if gangsters had got wind of the loss
cover-ups and sought payments to stay silent.
"I don't think it's likely, but we cannot deny it (the
possibility)," he said. "If the yakuza got some information, it
means that someone spoke about it and that is very unlikely."
Other experts say gangsters often begin by blackmailing an
executive or company over one scandal, and then push for more
money to keep that original payoff a secret.
