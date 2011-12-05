UPDATE 1-Japan's Olympus faces moment of truth in accounting scandal

Dec 6 The fate of Japan's disgraced
Olympus Corp may become clearer on Tuesday, when it is
expected to release the findings of an investigation into an
accounting scandal that has threatened to bring the 92-year-old
firm to its knees.
Olympus, a maker of cameras and medical equipment, has lost
more than half its market value since the scandal erupted in
October and now risks being delisted from the Tokyo stock
market, a humiliation that could force it into asset sales.
The findings of an outside investigative panel, which was
formed by Olympus in early November, will show the firm hid up
to $1.67 billion in losses from its investors in an accounting
cover-up that stretched as far back as the 1990s, a source
familiar with the panel's inquiries has told Reuters.
The panel has found former executive vice president Hisashi
Mori and ex-internal auditor Hideo Yamada led the cover-up, the
source said.
But the panel has found no evidence to support rumours of
involvement by organised crime in the concealment, and it stops
short of suggesting any criminal charges, the source added. The
issue of criminal complaints would be left to Olympus to pursue.
The Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday that two ex-presidents,
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who served from 2001 until the scandal broke,
and his predecessor, Masatoshi Kishimoto, were both thought by
the panel to have been made aware of the accounting tricks.
"Kishimoto, who held office from 1993 to 2001, told the
committee he knew nothing about the cover-up, while Kikukawa
said he found out about the losses only recently," the Nikkei
said, quoting sources familiar with the investigation.
The Olympus board will meet on Wednesday to discuss its next
steps, once investors had had time to digest the panel's
findings, the daily said. The panel is made up of outside
experts and is headed by a former supreme court judge.
One of Olympus's most pressing and immediate challenges is
to meet a Dec. 14 deadline to iron out its accounts and report
its second-quarter results, a necessary step in order to keep
its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Olympus, though, remains under joint investigation by
Japanese police, prosecutors and the markets regulator, and its
board faces a call to shareholders for their removal by the
firm's former British chief executive, Michael Woodford.
Woodford, who blew the whistle on accounting tricks at the
company after his sacking from the top job in October, has
launched a campaign to oust the current board and replace it
with his own team of candidates led by him as nominated CEO.