UPDATE 3-Olympus board signals to quit, battle looms with ex-CEO

* Earliest EGM could be held is late-Feb
* Committee to advise on criminal complaints, suits
* Senior executive director Nakatsuka quits board
* Olympus says capital tie-ups, asset sales possible
* Hurdles remain to keep stock exchange listing
By Isabel Reynolds and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Dec 7 Olympus Corp's board
signalled plans to quit over a $1.7 billion accounting fraud,
but will likely pick a team of potential successors, triggering
a battle for control of the Japanese firm with the former CEO
who blew the whistle on the scandal.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Olympus said one director
had resigned, others may follow, and the entire board could go
once the firm submits its second-quarter earnings, due by Dec.
14, and takes steps to put the disgraced company back on track.
An external investigative panel report, unveiled on Tuesday,
concluded that several former executives spent 13 years running
a complex scheme to hide huge investment losses off the
company's balance sheet.
"Our corporate governance was severely criticised. As the
representative of the company, I apologise sincerely," Olympus
President Shuichi Takayama told reporters.
Ex-CEO Michael Woodford, fired in October after questioning
murky M&A deals, is campaigning to return to head up the
92-year-old maker of cameras and endoscopes and has called for
an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to pick a new board.
BATTLE FOR CONTROL
Takayama, who took over after the scandal broke, said the
earliest such a meeting could be held was late-February, and the
management wouldn't resign before then -- after picking its own
slate of candidates.
"We are still considering the plan (for a new president)
that we will submit ... We don't know what Mr. Woodford is
thinking, but he has said he will pursue a proxy fight, so we
think there will certainly be a proposal," Takayama said.
"We will have the shareholders meeting decide," he said,
although he gave a nod to whistleblower Woodford for "pointing
out problems that the current board failed to do".
Olympus also set up an outside committee to advise whether
to file criminal complaints or sue those responsible for the
scandal, which has halved the value of the firm's shares and
fanned fears about Japan's corporate governance generally.
"We deeply regret that we have given a very negative
impression to Japan and possibly the world," a grim-faced
Takayama said.
Announcing the new committee, which is to report its
recommendations by Jan. 8, the once-proud firm also said that
senior executive director Makoto Nakatsuka had quit the board,
the third to do so since the scandal erupted.
Nakatsuka was found on Tuesday to have helped the two main
architects of the cover-up, former internal auditor Hideo Yamada
and ex-executive vice president Hisashi Mori, to manage
Olympus's financial assets in the late 1980s, when it embarked
on risky investments that led to the losses.
Olympus, which still risks being kicked off the Tokyo stock
market and forced into a humiliating sale of core assets, said
it would set up a second external panel to examine the
responsibility of the firm's auditors.
LEGAL ACTION MAY FOLLOW
The damning report on Tuesday, prepared by outside legal and
accounting experts, said Olympus management was "rotten to the
core", ruled by a culture of absolute corporate loyalty and a
desire to flatter financial performance.
Takayama has already said Olympus will
consider legal steps, including criminal complaints, against
those found responsible.
He has blamed Mori and Yamada for masterminding the
cover-up, and the panel found that two former company presidents
were also told of the concealment.
Olympus faces a number of hurdles in its struggle to
survive.
It must meet next week's deadline for submitting its results
for the six months to end-September -- a task that requires
combing through and sorting out decades of cooked books.
Even if it meets that deadline, the Tokyo Stock Exchange
could still delist Olympus shares depending on the scale of the
previous financial misstatements.
Takayama said that as far as he knew, Olympus' liabilities
had not exceeded assets at any point since 2000, but admitted
the firm's capital situation was tough and it might sell assets
or accept a capital tie-up with another firm.
"We haven't decided our direction on that at this point but,
as you mention, the capital situation is very difficult.
Therefore, we can't deny that this is a possibility. If there is
such an opportunity, we would like to consider it," he said.
One of the few glimmers of hope from Tuesday's panel report
was its conclusion that there was no evidence of a much-rumoured
link between the scandal and organised crime.
If a link were found -- and police are still investigating
-- Olympus would likely be delisted from the stock market.
Police, prosecutors and the securities watchdog are still
probing the Olympus affair and are expected to step up their
investigations now that the independent panel has issued its
report.