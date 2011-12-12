UPDATE 4-Olympus ex-CEO to meet MPs, push for Japan reform - source

* Whistleblower to meet panel on corporate governance reform
- source
* Olympus reiterates intention to meet Weds reporting
deadline
* Shares close up 7.8 pct, hit 6-week high
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Dec 12 The whistleblower in a $1.7
billion accounting scandal at Japan's Olympus Corp,
ex-CEO Michael Woodford, plans to meet ruling-party lawmakers in
Tokyo this week as he lobbies for reforms to Japanese
boardrooms, a source said on Monday.
Woodford, an Englishman who was sacked as chief executive by
the firm's board two months ago, arrives in the Japanese capital
on Tuesday on a mission to persuade employees and investors that
he is the right person to return to his old job and get the firm
back on track.
The camera and endoscope maker, founded just after World War
2, has been engulfed by one of Japan's worst accounting frauds,
a 13-year cover-up of investment losses which has revived calls
for reforms to check the power of executives in the nation's
boardrooms.
Woodford plans to meet the lawmakers, members of a panel on
corporate governance reform within the ruling Democratic Party
of Japan (DPJ), on Wednesday afternoon, the same day as a
much-anticipated deadline for Olympus to iron out its accounts,
said the source familiar with the former CEO's itinerary.
He will earlier in the day meet opposition Liberal
Democratic Party MPs who have set up their own taskforce to
consider corporate governance reforms -- changes that are being
resisted by the country's biggest business lobby.
Woodford was sacked by unanimous vote of the Olympus board
in mid-October, even though it included three outside directors.
He has told Japanese magazine Bungei Shunju that if he
regained his old job, he would push for a U.S.-style system of
strong external directors.
But he faces a battle with current management to return to
the helm of the company. Its existing board plans to resign,
though not before it picks its own slate of successors.
Olympus is preparing to file its July-September earnings by
Wednesday, a necessary step for the disgraced firm to remain
listed and to boost its chances of surviving as an independent
firm. It has lost almost half its market value since the scandal
broke.
It plans to hold a briefing on Thursday to explain the
results, after admitting to a $1.7 billion scheme to hide
investment losses stretching back as far as 1998.
A planned press conference by Woodford in Tokyo on
Wednesday has been switched to Thursday after the Olympus
briefing, the source said.
Olympus shares hit a six-week high on Monday after it
reiterated its intention to meet the Wednesday deadline, closing
up 7.79 percent at 1,300 yen.
Investors will be looking at the overall impact of
accounting restatements on Olympus' balance sheet and whether
this could put the company under pressure to raise fresh equity.