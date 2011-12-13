UPDATE 4-Japan auditors to approve restated Olympus accounts - paper

* Approval would clear key hurdle to avoid delisting
* Ex-CEO Woodford says he could win control of firm
* Former President Kikukawa dismissed prior auditors -
Nikkei
By Yoko Kubota and James Topham
TOKYO, Dec 13 Olympus's external
auditors are set to sign off restated accounts this week, the
Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, clearing a key hurdle in
the Japanese group's struggle to survive a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud.
Separately, ousted chief executive Michael Woodford said he
could win a battle for control of the company, adding he had the
support of two major shareholders in the cameras and medical
equipment maker.
Olympus, which must publish second-quarter results by
Wednesday to keep its stock-market listing and avoid being cut
off from capital markets, will also submit corrected accounts
for the past five years.
While it has repeatedly reassured investors it would meet
the deadline to sort out its accounts, there have been worries
over whether its auditors would sign off on them.
Auditing firms KPMG AZSA LLC and Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
will approve without qualification all the statements except for
that for the year to March 2007 which they will approve with
qualification, the Asahi said without citing sources.
Olympus shares lost more than 80 percent of their value at
one point since the scandal broke in October when it sacked
Woodford, who then went public with his concerns about some
Olympus deals.
An outside panel commissioned by the company has found
several former executives engineered a scheme to hide investment
losses for 13 years and had used acquisition payments to aid the
cover-up.
Olympus shares have rallied from their lows in recent weeks,
with investors betting it will avoid a delisting. Now at about
half its pre-scandal value, the stock rose 5.4 percent to 1,370
yen on Tuesday.
WOODFORD RETURNS
Woodford arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday, for his second visit
since fleeing after his firing two months ago, to persuade
employees and investors he was the right person to return to his
old job and get the group back on track.
He faces a battle with the board, which plans to resign but
wants to pick their own slate of successors first.
"Those people who are described as 'yes-men' should not be
choosing or having any influence on the future management of
this company or any strategic decisions," Woodford told
reporters at Haneda Airport, Tokyo.
Woodford did not name the two big shareholders backing him
but said they approached Olympus president Shuichi Takayama on
Friday to urge him to work with Woodford over the next 6-8 weeks
to select a new board.
"That would avoid a proxy fight, all the destruction, all
the inconvenience and the worry to so many people," Woodford
said. "And I was willing, and still am, to go along that route.
But Mr. Takeyama's response, after considering it for an hour,
was he was too busy to meet me this week."
Olympus's investigative panel put much of the blame for the
scandal on a former executive vice president and a former
corporate auditor, and said past presidents had been made aware
of the cover-up.
Tokyo police, prosecutors and the securities watchdog, which
have launched a rare joint probe of the affair, were expected to
intensify the probe after Olympus publishes restated earnings.
The Nikkei newspaper reported former Olympus president
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who stepped down after the scandal broke in
October, had personally dismissed the auditing firm that had
raised objections about the murky acquisitions used in the
accounting concealment of losses.
The acquisition payments included three unusual domestic
deals as well as a massive fee paid to a financial advisory firm
linked to its $2 billion takeover of British medical devices
maker Gyrus Group in 2008.
KPMG AZSA LLC, Olympus's auditing firm at the time, raised
objections to the deals in May 2009, calling them overpriced,
the Nikkei said. In response, Kikukawa went to the firm's
offices to say it would not be rehired, adding it was
"interfering in management decisions", the paper reported.
Kikukawa, who succeeded Masatoshi Kishimoto as president in
June 2001, received updates on the loss-making investments
several times a year based on information contained in a secret
ledger, the business paper said. These reports were destroyed
after each update meeting, it said, quoting unnamed sources.
Kikukawa has not commented since stepping down as president.