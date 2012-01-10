UPDATE 2-Japan's Olympus sues execs over scandal, shares surge on M&A hopes

* Olympus seeks up to nearly $50 million in compensation
* All board members subject to suit to resign in March or
April
* Share price surges as investors look to future, bet on M&A
interest
By Yoko Kubota and Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's disgraced Olympus
Corp is suing 19 current and former executives,
including its current president, for up to almost $50 million in
compensation, as it struggles to recover from one of the
nation's worst accounting scandals.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment said on Tuesday
all board members subject to the lawsuit would quit in March or
April, leaving it in the extraordinary position for now of
continuing with its most senior executive, Shuichi Takayama, and
several other directors it is suing for mismanagement.
One analyst likened the current board to condemned men,
resigned to their fate, and said they would have difficulty over
the next few months making any strategic decisions, leaving
Olympus more vulnerable to an eventual takeover.
"Essentially, everyone feels they are on death row. It does
seem extremely strange to have the death-row cell inside the
company," said Nicholas Smith, head of Japanese equity strategy
at CLSA in Tokyo.
"Having nobody at the helm makes it easier for a takeover,"
he added.
Olympus shares surged nearly 30 percent on the news, with
investors betting the company's clean-up efforts would help it
to avoid a humiliating delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
in turn helping to ensure it stayed on bidders' radars.
They also looked forward to the eventual renewal of the
board and to Olympus finally drawing a line under a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud which has thrown a spotlight on Japan's
reputation for weak corporate governance.
Olympus has lost almost half its market value since the
scandal first erupted in October, when it fired its British boss
Michael Woodford, a rare foreign CEO in Japan, for questioning
dodgy acquisition deals at the heart of the scandal.
"The plan is for the current board members who were found
responsible and are subject to lawsuits to complete passing on
their roles to avoid any impact on business implementation, and
all resign at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting that is set
to be held in March or April 2012," Olympus said in a statement.
Five of Olympus' eight internal directors and one of its
three external directors are subject to the legal action.
Woodford, who went public with his concerns after his
sacking, said last week he was abandoning a bid to be reinstated
to his old job, citing a failure to win support from big
Japanese shareholders.
Among those being sued are former Chairman Tsuyoshi
Kikukawa, former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori and
former internal auditor Hideo Yamada. An outside investigative
panel found last year that this trio had played leading roles in
a 13-year scheme to hide losses from Olympus investors.
Former presidents Masatoshi Kishimoto and Toshiro Shimoyama
were also included in the lawsuits.
Olympus is seeking up to 3.6 billion yen ($47 million) in
damages, with Kikukawa, Mori and Yamada being targetted for the
largest amounts.
WEAK CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Shimoyama, who was president from 1984 to 1993, when the
firm made many of the securities investments that later turned
sour, declined comment, saying he had not seen the lawsuit.
Olympus said President Takayama had no comment at this point
and others could not be reached.
Olympus' decision to sue follows a report by a separate
panel appointed by the firm to look into who was to blame for
the scandal. The panel said the 19 current and former executives
bore various degrees of responsibility.
"Considering that the truth would have remained in the dark
if Woodford had not raised doubts, we must have deep misgivings
about the closed nature of Olympus' management to date and the
weakness of its corporate governance, which allowed this
situation," said this panel's report, released on Tuesday.
Olympus remains under joint investigation by Japanese
police, prosecutors and regulators and that probe could
eventually result in criminal charges, although experts have
said the firm itself is unlikely to be targeted.
British and U.S. authorities are also investigating the
affair, which has tarnished the reputation of the once-proud
92-year-old firm and has also stirred calls for reform of
Japan's corporate governance regime.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that the Tokyo Stock Exchange
was likely to keep Olympus listed under a "security on alert"
designation, which would effectively enable it to remain traded
provided it showed steady improvement in its internal controls.
The bourse said on Tuesday it had reached no decision.
"Investors are welcoming the move that Olympus shares will
remain listed," said Ryosuke Okazaki, a director at ITC
Investment Partners Corp.
"Investors who have been holding short positions are buying
them back heavily. Also investors may be allocating funds into
Olympus due to the expectation that the company will have a new
governance."
"As Olympus shares are likely to be remain listed, investors
are now eyeing the company to be in the target of M&A. In this
kind of mood, shares are being bought back heavily today,"
Okazaki added.
Olympus is in need of fresh capital after the accounting
fraud, with its accounts recently restated to show that it is
highly leveraged. Among firms rumoured to be potential buyers or
partners in a new capital tie-up with Olympus are Fujifilm
, Hoya, Panasonic and Sony.