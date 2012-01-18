UPDATE 1-Olympus to stay listed as 'security on alert' - Nikkei

Jan 19 Olympus Corp will remain listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange but with a "security on alert" tag and will be fined 10 million yen ($130,200) for rule violations in its loss cover-up scheme, The Nikkei business daily said.

The TSE's regulatory unit, which has concluded its investigation of Olympus' long-running cover-up of investment losses, will render its decision on Friday, the daily said.

Although former Olympus President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and some of his predecessors played a role in the cover-up, it apparently was a secret known only to a select few, the Nikkei said without citing sources.

The TSE is expected to stop short of calling it a systematic deception. The exchange has also found no evidence that money went to organized crime, the daily said.

Once designated as "on alert," the firm will have three years to show improvement or else face delisting, the Nikkei said. Still, the TSE will find fault with Olympus' governance, the report said.