UPDATE 1-Scandal-hit Olympus unveils new devices to rebuild firm

By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's scandal-hit Olympus Corp
on Wednesday unveiled three new medical products it
hopes will help it out of the crisis left by a huge accounting
fraud which erupted last year, threatening to destroy the
92-year-old firm.
Better known for its cameras, the company is pinning its
future on medical equipment and in particular diagnostic
endoscopes in which it already controls about 70 percent of the
global market.
"Without growth in our medical business, I do not think
there will be a revival for Olympus," Hiroyuki Sasa, the firm's
president-nominee and head of Olympus's medical equipment
marketing business, said at an event for the product launch.
It has survived has the $1.7 billion fraud case that
surfaced last October in one of Japan's worst corporate
scandals, partly because its profitable medical business, which
accounts for about 40 percent of total sales.
But the company has been unable to shake off criticism of
its management, with foreign shareholders pressing their demands
for an independent board.
Sasa, also an executive officer, was nominated by Olympus in
February to become president and take over from Shuichi Takayama
who has been sued by the firm for mismanagement.
Olympus also nominated a new board, including a former
banker from its main lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking as chairman.
But a group of foreign shareholders, who want a board free
from the influence of the company's creditors, demanded a more
independent chairman.
"The proposed Chairman's and certain other proposed board
members' close connection with Olympus' main banks gives rise to
a potential conflict of interest," the shareholders, including
Southeastern Asset Management and Indus Capital, said in an
emailed statement.
"To accept a bank-led rehabilitation would be a setback, in
our view, to the interests of shareholders, as well as to the
earnest efforts of the Japanese Financial Services Agency and
the Tokyo Stock Exchange to improve corporate governance
standards in Japan."
A regulatory filing showed last week that Southeastern had
cut its stake in Olympus to 3.95 percent from 5.09 percent.
Foreign shareholders are worried that creditors could push
Olympus into a big, dilutive sale of new equity, possibly to
another Japanese company eager to gain some exposure to its
profitable endoscope business.
Among firms rumoured to be interested in making a strategic
investment in Olympus are electronics firms Sony Corp
and Panasonic Corp and rival endoscope maker Fujifilm
Holdings Corp.
The nominees for Olympus's new management team are subject
to approval at the firm's April 20 shareholders' meeting.
REBUILDING WITH MEDICAL DEVICES
Olympus launched three new products - a gastrointestinal
video endoscopy system, a low-cost endoscopic videoscope system
and a blood vessel sealing and tissue cutting device, all aimed
at overseas markets.
The release of EVIS EXERA III, the gastrointestinal video
endoscopy system for overseas including United States, Europe
and Asia but excluding Japan and Britain, came seven years after
the previous generation product was launched.
For Britain and Japan, Olympus in 2006 released a similar
but separate platform called EVIS LUCERA SPECTRUM and plans to
launch a new generation product in the next fiscal year ending
March 2013.
Olympus also released a low-cost endoscopic videoscope
system, named Axeon, for emerging markets including China and
India, as well as an energy-based surgical device, called
Thunderbeat, the first product in the world that seals vessels
and cuts tissues using both bipolar high frequency and
ultrasonic energy.
The firm said aims to sell 5,000 to 7,000 EVIS EXERA III
systems, which costs about 10 million yen ($119,600), a year,
and 3,000 to 3,500 Axeon systems, which will be under 2.5
million yen.
It declined to reveal its sales target for Thunderbeat,
whose system costs about $35,000 and handheld device around
$850.
Olympus controls about 13 percent of the global energy-based
surgical device market, lagging behind Covidien and
Ethicon, a unit of Johnson & Johnson.
Olympus shares, which have lost nearly half their value
since the scandal erupted, closed down 2.1 percent at 1,307 yen
on Wednesday, against a 0.6 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei
average.