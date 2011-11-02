WRAPUP 3-Japan not safe for meeting with panel -- ex-Olympus CEO

(Recasts after Woodford interview)
* Sacked CEO Woodford says fears for safety in Japan
* Olympus panel chief says probe to take at least month
* Ruling Democrats to debate corporate governance,
disclosure
* Olympus shares down by more than half since CEO dismissed
By Sumio Ito and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Nov 2 The ex-CEO of Japan's Olympus Corp
said on Wednesday he wanted to meet investigators appointed to
probe a scandal engulfing the firm, but added it would not be
safe for him to travel to Japan.
Briton Michael Woodford, whose sacking and revelations about
irregular deals and payments exposed the scandal, said he would
meet the company-appointed panel of investigators in London, New
York or Singapore.
"I think there are security issues in relation to Japan,"
Woodford told Reuters in a phone interview from Britain. "They
only have to get on a plane."
Woodford did not explain his concerns but the scandal has
raised fears -- denied by Olympus -- that the deals could be
linked to "anti-social forces", a euphemism in Japan for
organised crime.
Olympus has been under intense pressure to explain deals
that have rattled confidence in the 92-year-old company and
wiped out half its market value.
The company has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Woodford
raised alarm bells over the deals publicly after he was sacked
on Oct. 14 just two weeks into the job of CEO.
This week the endoscope and camera maker set up a panel of
six men to investigate the deals, which include the world's most
generous advisory fee of $687 million, mostly paid to an obscure
Cayman Islands firm.
In a sign of concern the scandal may hurt investor
confidence in Japan, the ruling Democratic Party plans to set up
its own panel to debate improving corporate governance and
disclosure, a senior party official said on Wednesday.
At the centre of the scandal is the 2008 acquisition of
British medical equipment maker Gyrus for $2.2 billion that
involved an advisory fee of $687 million, about a third of the
buying price and way above the industry standard of around 1
percent.
The Olympus panel will also focus on the acquisition of
three firms in Japan that Olympus, under chairman Tsuyoshi
Kikukawa's decade-long reign at the company, later largely wrote
off.
Woodford has brought the deals to the attention of
regulators in Britain, Japan and the United States. Olympus'
chairman has resigned over the revelations.
The panel's chief, Tatsuo Kainaka, said earlier on Wednesday
the body would need at least a month before it could report its
findings.
Kainaka, a former supreme court justice who earlier this
year headed a probe of Japan's No.2 bank, Mizuho Financial Group
, told Reuters the panel had "a wealth of experience".
A review in 2009 commissioned by Olympus' auditing board
cleared management of misconduct in the now-controversial
acquisition of the three Japanese firms.
POLITICAL HEAT
Adding to the heat on the company, a Japanese investor
threatened to file a shareholder suit against the managers
responsible for the deals, in what would be the first legal
action over the acquisitions.
Seeking to assure sceptical investors, Olympus has said no
one on the all-Japanese panel had any previous association with
the company.
Still, some analysts said the company will need to go
further to provide reassurance about the integrity of the
panel's role, while Woodford said he had reservations.
"The material will be fed and filtered by Olympus, they need
forensic accountants to report to the committee because you
don't want Olympus to provide the data, you want accountants to
provide the data," the Briton said.
Corporate governance expert Nicholas Benes, head of the
Board Director Training Institute of Japan, said it was
important for Olympus to show the committee had free rein in its
investigation
"What exactly is the brief of the committee -- this should
be painted crystal clear on the website of Olympus. I don't see
that here," he said. "If the committee does what needs to be
done it is not going to look good for half or more of the board
-- there is no way it can."
The group, besides Kainaka, includes lawyers and an
accountant with experience investigating governance at a bank,
power company and consumer electronics maker.
It includes Hideki Nakagome, a retired judge who served on a
panel investigating Tokyo Electric Power's nuclear
accident at its Fukushima plant.
Also named was ex-prosecutor Tomoyoshi Arita and two lawyers
from private practice, Eiji Katayama and Osamu Sudo. The latter
chaired a group investigating JVC Kenwood Corp , which
last year was forced to issue a warning about its status as a
going concern. Katsuaki Takiguchi, an accountant, rounds off the
panel.
Katayama, Sudo, Kainaka and Nakagome have not handled cases
involving mergers and acquisitions, legal filings from legal
publisher Westlaw Japan's database show.
The head of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday criticised
Olympus management for its handling of the crisis and warned
that it risked legal action from shareholders unless the probe
was truly independent.
