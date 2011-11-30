UPDATE 1-Japan's Olympus says on track to meet Dec. 14 deadline

TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's disgraced Olympus
Corp sought to reassure investors on Wednesday that it
would meet a Dec. 14 deadline to iron out its accounts, as its
shares briefly sank on concerns that it could fail to do so and
be delisted as a result.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment, hit by one of
Japan's worst accounting scandals, is racing to produce its
second-quarter results by the deadline, despite admitting to
accounting tricks and cover-ups dating back two decades.
"We plan to submit by Dec. 14 our second-quarter report and
are preparing for that," Olympus spokeswoman Saori Yamazaki
said. She did not elaborate.
Olympus shares, which have lost more than half their value
since the scandal broke in mid-October, fell heavily in early
trade on Wednesday, after the Wall Street Journal reported that
the company might have trouble meeting the deadline.
The shares lost as much as 13 percent on the report, but
regained ground after the Olympus statement. In late morning
trade, they fetched about 984 yen, down 2 percent.
Olympus, which has been publicly traded since 1949, will be
automatically dumped from the market if it misses the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's reporting deadline, a humiliation that would
effectively cut it off from equity capital markets and put it
under pressure to sell off its core businesses.
Even if it meets the deadline, the exchange could still
delist Olympus, depending on the scale of past misstatements or
if a link were to be found to "yakuza" gangsters.
A third-party panel appointed by Olympus to look into the
accounting scam said last week that it had not yet found any
evidence of involvement by organised crime. The panel's findings
are due to be published in early December.