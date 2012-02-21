RPT-UPDATE 4-Foreign investors fear Japan banks may hijack Olympus board

* Foreign investors want independent voice on Olympus board
* Japan's SMBC says has right to nominate board candidates
* Foreign shareholders fear equity sale under bank-dominated
board
By Sinead Cruise and Taro Fuse
LONDON/TOKYO, Feb 21 Western investors in
Japan's disgraced Olympus have accused its banks of
trying to take control of the boardroom by stealth, amid growing
signs that the firm's major creditors are considering installing
their own appointees in the top jobs.
Foreign investors in the maker of cameras and medical
equipment, engulfed by a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, have
called for an entire renewal of the board, including outside
talent unconnected to Olympus, its banks or major owners.
But they say they have been thwarted by Olympus's main banks
which, in their powerful roles as both major creditors and
shareholders, appear to be lining up a company insider and a
senior banker to take over the reins.
The new chairman is expected to be from main lender Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday, adding
that executive officer Hiroyuki Sasa would be promoted to
president, the most senior executive role at Olympus.
"We've heard from multiple sources that the banks are trying
to push forward with the appointment of a nominally independent
board, staffed with affiliated individuals. As far as we're
concerned, the Olympus board would then be de-facto
creditor-controlled," Josh Shores, principal of Southeastern
Asset Management, told Reuters.
"I suspect most non-Japanese investors would reject the idea
of a board heavily influenced by Olympus creditors," Shores
said, adding that "all options" were being explored to secure
the best outcome for his clients and the company.
Southeastern and New York-based Indus Capital, which has
also expressed similar concerns, are the two largest
non-Japanese investors in Olympus.
Olympus has created an outside panel to make recommendations
on the make-up of a new board, to be decided at a shareholders'
meeting on April 20, but that does not appear to have defused an
increasingly public row between foreign investors and the
Japanese banks over shaping the firm's leadership.
An SMBC executive said the bank, as a major shareholder, had
the right to nominate a former SMBC official to a senior
executive board role and he suggested Yasuyuki Kimoto, a former
SMBC director, as a possible candidate as Olympus CEO.
The CEO's role is usually held by either the president or
the chairman of Olympus. If Sasa becomes president, this would
mean Kimoto being nominated as chairman-CEO.
"If we have to send someone, it can't be helped,"
the SMBC executive said, speaking on condition of anonymity
because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
He also poured cold water on a separate report by business
magazine Facta that former SMBC deputy president, Mitsuaki
Yahagi, now on the board of Sony Corp, could be CEO.
SMBC is a major Olympus shareholder alongside another
Olympus creditor, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.
An Olympus spokesman said no decisions had been reached on
its new management line-up.
MAJORITY OF OUTSIDE DIRECTORS
The massive accounting fraud, one of Japan's biggest
corporate scandals, burst to light in October when former
Olympus CEO Michael Woodford blew the whistle. It was later
revealed that a few executives kept the fraud going for 13 years
in order to hide investment losses off Olympus's books.
Woodford, with the backing of Southeastern and other foreign
shareholders, had campaigned to be reinstated as CEO, but he
dropped his bid when it became clear major Japanese investors,
who own the bulk of Olympus, would not support him.
"If it is true about SMBC (putting an ex-banker on the
board) then we are going back to the bad old days, which is
profoundly depressing and will further damage the reputation of
Japan's capital markets as evidenced by the comments of the
overseas shareholders," Woodford said in a telephone interview
from London.
Despite these concerns, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday
that most of the new line-up were likely be outside directors.
It named Shiro Hiruta, ex-president of chemicals maker Asahi
Kasei Corp, and lawyer Motoyoshi Nishikawa, ex-managing
director of Nippon Steel Corp, as potential candidates.
Hiruta and Nishikawa are members of Olympus's management reform
committee.
Efforts to reshape Olympus's tainted board -- just over half
the current line-up is being sued by the company for
mismanagement or dereliction of duty -- are being made against
the backdrop of continuing investigations into the scandals by
crime-fighting agencies in Japan, the United States and Britain.
On Tuesday, a personal tragedy struck Olympus with a
newspaper report of the suspected suicide of one of its top
executives, whose body was found dead in a park at a high-end
apartment complex on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.
The Times of India said Tsutomu Omori, 49, head of Olympus's
medical equipment business in India, was found hanging from a
wall by a gardener. Suicide notes were found, it said, and there
was no suggestion of a link to the Olympus scandal.
SONY TIE-UP RUMOURED
Ethan Devine, partner and portfolio manager at Indus, told
Reuters he feared an internal CEO could lack the executive
experience to make important strategic decisions, paving the way
for the banks to wield even more influence over Olympus.
"This is uncharted territory in some respects since banks in
Japan have a long history of helping troubled borrowers manage
through crises. But since Olympus has a governance crisis
without financial distress, I am not sure it is appropriate for
the banks to wield such influence," Devine said.
"When suitors like Sony come calling, a 'green' CEO may look
to the chairman for advice. And I have never known a bank to
advise a borrower not to raise equity," he said.
Some foreign shareholders are concerned that Olympus
creditors could push the company into a big, dilutive sale of
new equity, possibly to another Japanese company eager to gain
some exposure to its profitable endoscope business.
Among firms rumoured to be interested in making a strategic
investment in Olympus are electronics firms Sony and Panasonic
Corp, rival endoscope maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp
and another medical equipment firm, Terumo Corp
. South Korea's Samsung Group has also been cited in
media speculation as a potential partner.
Facta said the appointment of Yahagi to the Olympus board
could make a Sony alliance more likely, given he currently was a
member of the consumer electronics giant's audit committee.
"If Yahagi takes up the post, there is a strong possibility
of an Olympus tie-up with Sony," the magazine said.
Olympus controls 70 percent of the global market for
diagnostic endoscopes, a business which appears to have held up
well since the accounting scandal broke and which is coveted by
tech firms eyeing off the more stable healthcare sector.
As the largest foreign owner, Southeastern said it had
suggested some high-calibre individuals for board roles,
including two Japanese corporate veterans as CEO candidates.
Devine and Shores said Western shareholders had no interest
in a power struggle with creditors over the board appointments
but wanted qualified, truly independent directors who did not
answer to them or any other outside interest.
"Potential strategic partners have a lot to gain from
Olympus. I'd like to be sure that the board carefully considers
whether such relationships are in Olympus's own long-term best
interests," said Devine.
"The real question is whether new management can help the
company invest for long-term success. It would be a shame if
Olympus were treated like a quasi-bankrupt company and its core
technologies fell behind."
The Nikkei said that the likely nominee for Olympus
president, Sasa, had worked as head of development as well as
marketing at subsidiary Olympus Medical Systems Corp. He would
be well placed to turn around Olympus because of his familiarity
with the mainstay medical equipment business, it added.
Earlier this month, Japanese police and prosecutors arrested
seven men, including former president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and
ex-bankers over the accounting fraud.
Shares of Olympus closed up 3.9 percent on Tuesday but are
still down by nearly half since the scandal erupted.