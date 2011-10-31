UPDATE 2-Olympus investor demands access to board minutes

* Swift publication could eliminate many questions
LONDON, Oct 31 Southeastern Asset Management,
the largest non-Japanese investor in Olympus Corp (7733.T),
said the maker of medical optics and cameras should publish
minutes of board meetings related to a series of controversial
payments made during a string of acquisitions.
Southeastern said in a letter, written on Oct. 20, but made
public on Monday, it wanted to review minutes from meetings
that preceded and followed the takeovers of Gyrus, Altis,
Humalabo and News Chef and a number of abnormally large
payments made to financial advisors as part of the
transactions.
"Olympus has a storied history in imaging and a high
quality medical franchise that is worth significantly more than
the share price," Southeastern said in the letter addressed to
former Chairman and Chief Executive Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who
resigned from his post on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E79T09F]
"Your duty to the company and all stakeholders requires
that corporate governance and management match this quality and
history."
Executives at Olympus are struggling to convince
shareholders it acted properly in paying a record $687 million
in advisory fees to two obscure firms related to the $2 billion
acquisition of British medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008.
The scandal, which has reignited debate about the quality
of corporate governance in Japan, erupted when Olympus fired
ex-CEO Michael Woodford on Oct. 14 in what he has described as
a boardroom coup sparked by his persistent questions about the
payments.
"They can release the board minutes; this week or tomorrow
and it could make a lot of these questions go away," Josh
Shores, a principal at Southeastern Asset Management said.
"We have requested them, they said no on technical grounds
that they couldn't just give them to us, to which we said we
didn't want them exclusively -- they should be given to
everybody. But they just said no."
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has risked the ire
of politicians and the private sector by calling on Olympus to
clarify the payments, citing worries about Japan's reputation
as a rules-based market company, the Financial Times reported
on Sunday.
In his first news conference in charge of the 92-year old
company, Shuichi Takayama defended all four takeovers and the
payments involved as part of an ambitious corporate strategy to
reduce over-reliance on the endoscope business.
In Monday's letter, Southeastern repeated calls for an
independent audit of Olympus's financial affairs to answer
questions about the acquisitions, including whether the
advisors were in any way affiliated to Olympus.
Southeastern also wants to know why Woodford, who told
Reuters on Friday he has met U.S. federal prosecutors, was not
allowed a hearing at the final board meeting and why the
company is yet to commit to the appointment of a third-party
auditor to oversee the investigation.
"The concern is that a committee is coming, but it is not
going to be a good committee," Shores said, explaining the fund
manager's reasons for making the private correspondence
public.
"The make-up of the committee is absolutely critical. We
are just trying to keep the integrity of the committee such
that when the answers come out, we can all trust them," he
added.
Woodford said he had written to the board recommending they
include at least one Westerner on the investigative panel to
represent shareholders outside Japan.
"They did a third-party investigation two years ago and
that was a complete and utter whitewash. It said the $700
million was fine, which we all know it wasn't," he told Sky
News late on Monday.
