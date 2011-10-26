TIMELINE-Olympus' advisory fees scandal

Oct 26 Olympus Corp (7733.T) head Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned on Wednesday after a scandal over hefty advisory fees wiped out half of the 92-year-old firm's market value. Here is a timeline of the major events in the scandal:

Oct 14 - Olympus fires Chief Executive Michael Woodford, 51, saying the Briton "was not able to understand that we needed to reflect the management style we have built up since the company was established." Woodford says he believes he was fired for probing payments related to acquisitions made by the company before he joined the board. Among Woodford's allegations is the charge that Olympus paid financial advisers in its purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus $687 million, or 36.1 percent of the transaction price. [ID:nL3E7LE02V]

Oct 17 - Olympus tells investors that it may take legal action against Woodford, accusing him of disclosing confidential information in media interviews.

Several brokerages downgrade their ratings on the company and its stock plunges 24 percent to the lowest in 2-1/2 years. [nL3E7LH016]

Oct 19 - Olympus admits that it had paid $687 million in fees to advisers on the Gyrus deal, reversing previous denials.

Woodford identifies those advisers as New York-based AXES America LLC and Axam Investments Ltd in the Cayman Islands. He says he has approached British and Japanese regulators about the payments.

Shares drop for the fourth straight day, losing more then 40 percent of their value since Woodford's dismissal.[nL3E7LJ224]

Oct 20 - The company's largest shareholders call on Olympus to take prompt action to allay investor concerns.

Oct 21 - Olympus says it will set up an independent panel to examine past M&A deals, bowing to shareholder demands for an explanation for the massive fee.

Oct 24 - The New York Times reports that the FBI is probing the fee paid to Olympus' advisors.

Oct 25 - Tsutomu Okubo, deputy policy chief of the Democratic Party of Japan, calls for investigations by Japanese financial and securities regulators into the company.

Olympus shares climbed more than 8 percent, after falling for seven sessions straight. [nL3E7LP1Z9]

Oct 26 - Kikukawa resigns and is replaced by Shuichi Takayama, a 41-year company veteran. Woodford, in New York to meet with the FBI, says the resignation is "a start." [nN1E7NP0X0] (Compiled by Michael Erman in New York, editing by Bernard Orr)