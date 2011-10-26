WRAPUP 6-Olympus chairman quits; Japan watchdog probes firm

* Olympus Chairman Kikukawa resigns to restore confidence
* Ex-CEO Woodford, shareholder say resignation 'a start'
* Japan regulators look into past Olympus deals -sources
* Woodford in New York to meet FBI
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Oct 26 Olympus Corp (7733.T) head
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned on Wednesday after a scandal over
hefty advisory fees wiped out half of the 92-year-old firm's
market value while his successor stuck with the company's line
that it had done nothing wrong.
Sources told Reuters that Japan's securities watchdog was
looking into past Olympus takeover deals, focusing on whether
it has properly disclosed relevant information.
Olympus fired its British chief executive, Michael
Woodford, on Oct. 14, just two weeks after his appointment as
CEO, saying he failed to understand the company's management
style and Japanese culture. Kikukawa then took over Woodford's
role.
Woodford, who cut his teeth at the camera and endoscope
maker as a British salesman when he joined in 1980, said he was
sacked for questioning a $687 million advisory fee linked to a
$2.2 billion takeover in 2008 as well as other deals he says
have destroyed about $1.3 billion of shareholder value.
He has called for the resignation of Olympus' entire board
while sending dossiers on odd-looking deals to Britain's
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Japan's Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission (SESC).
Olympus deals queried by Woodford also include a $60
million purchase that closed earlier this year of rights to a
biotech remedy intended to help regenerate human bone from
medical device maker Stryker Corp (SYK.N).
Olympus made a $25 million loan to Viscogliosi Brothers,
the firm that advised it on the transaction, and expects it
will need to write off most of that amount, according to
company documents reviewed by Reuters. That loan and other
payments may end up costing the Japanese firm around 50 percent
more, the documents show. [ID:nN1E79P1UI]
Woodford is also in touch with the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation, and was in New York on Wednesday to meet with
the agency. [ID:nL5E7LP3IO]
Josh Shores, a principal at Olympus' largest non-Japanese
investor Southeastern Asset Management, told Reuters the
boardroom reshuffle was "a step in the right direction."
But he demanded the swift appointment of a "fully
independent, objective third party committee" to oversee a
broad corporate governance and accounting investigation by an
external auditor. [ID:nL5E7LQ2AI]
"That is the next critical step. It will not be credible if
the committee is appointed by the company without any input
from other stakeholders -- stakeholders and the media will not
trust it," he said.
Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB
Investments, said the company's battered share price should
rebound on the resignation.
But he added, "in reality nothing has been cleared up.
There are still many investigations left to come."
Woodford told Reuters that Kikukawa's resignation was "a
start" but added that his replacement -- Shuichi Takayama, a
41-year company veteran -- had also failed to demand
explanations about hefty fees linked to acquisitions.
[ID:nL5E7LQ1HD]
"The only way you can stop the company heading for the
rocks is by answering the questions," he told Reuters in London
by telephone.
Takayama sniped back, telling a news conference there was
no problem with fees paid by Olympus and that the company was
extremely angry that Woodford revealed internal information
while he was still a director.
"I was one of those who agreed to Mr. Woodford's dismissal.
The reason was his autocratic actions, and these included
intimidation of my own staff."
Kikukawa said in a separate statement he had stepped down
to restore confidence in the company under the new management
and that he would continue to work as a director.
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
The Olympus scandal has reignited debate over what critics
say is a deep-seated weakness of Japanese management -- a lack
of strong independent oversight of boards, which gives
shareholders' rights short shrift.
A small Japanese monthly business magazine called Facta
first raised red flags about Olympus M&A deals in August and
the SESC started paying particular attention to the company
around that time, said two sources, who were not authorised to
discuss the matter publicly.
SESC officials declined to comment on the probe, as did an
Olympus spokeswoman.
Olympus shares fell 7.6 percent on Wednesday and have lost
more than half their value since Woodford was fired.
Unanswered questions about the Gyrus deal and other Olympus
acquisitions have spurred various theories, including
speculation Japan's yakuza crime syndicates, euphemistically
referred to as "anti-social forces," could be involved.
Asked whether the company's financial advisers had any
connection with organized crime, Takayama said: "You are asking
me about anti-social forces, but I am absolutely not aware of
any such thing."
Takayama, 61, joined Olympus straight from an engineering
high school in 1970 and has served on the company's board since
2006 after holding several senior managerial positions.
Japan Securities Finance, a stock lending brokerage, on
Tuesday put Olympus on a list of shares for which caution is
advised on margin trading due to a surge in such trading.
And in a heads-up to investors, the Tokyo Stock Exchange
also started announcing margin trading positions on a daily
basis. The exchange also said on Wednesday it would cooperate
with regulators to enforce corporate governance of listed
companies.[ID:nT9E7L4019]
