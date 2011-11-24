版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 24日 星期四 20:33 BJT

Olympus: former Pres Kikukawa resigns from board

TOKYO Nov 24 Olmpus Corp, which is engulfed in an accounting scandal, said on Thursday that its former President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori have quit as directors.

The company also said internal auditor Hideo Yamada resigned from the post. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐