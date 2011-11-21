版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 21日 星期一 16:58 BJT

Olympus: no criminal links found in M&A deals

TOKYO Nov 21 Olympus Corp said on Monday a third-party panel it appointed to examine its mergers and acquisitions had found no funds from the deals had flowed to "anti-social forces", a euphemism for organised crime, nor had crime syndicates participated in the deals. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)

