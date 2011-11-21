Olympus: no criminal links found in M&A deals

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
TOKYO Nov 21 Olympus Corp said on Monday a third-party panel it appointed to examine its mergers and acquisitions had found no funds from the deals had flowed to "anti-social forces", a euphemism for organised crime, nor had crime syndicates participated in the deals. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement