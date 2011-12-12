Olympus says preparing to file earnings by Dec. 14

TOKYO Dec 12 Olympus > said on
Monday it was preparing to file its July-September earnings by
Dec. 14, a necessary step for the disgraced 92-year-old firm to
remain listed.
The company also said it would hold a briefing on Dec. 15 to
explain the results after admitting to a $1.7 billion scheme to
hide investment losses stretching back more than a decade.
The scandal has put the future of the 92-year-old maker of
cameras and endoscopes at risk, as well as setting the stage for
a battle between ex-CEO Michael Woodford, who blew the whistle
on the scheme and now wants to return to his old job, and
current management, who want to pick their own successors.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange can still decide to delist Olympus
depending on the scale of its past misreportings.