Olympus shares tumble again before creditors meet

TOKYO Dec 16 Shares of Olympus tumbled as much as 11.4 percent on Friday as the company prepares to meet its creditors later in the day.

Olympus shares were down 8.7 percent at 951 yen after falling as low as 922 yen. They skidded more than 20 percent on Thursday, and have lost more than half their value since an accounting scandal erupted in mid-October.

The company restated financial accounts on Wednesday after a 13-year fraud, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its finances.

The company's most recent restatement, to the end of June, showed an 84 billion yen ($1.08 billion) reduction in net assets. Olympus also revealed a net loss of 32.33 billion yen for the six months to Sept. 30.

As of the end of September, Olympus's net assets totalled 46 billion yen, down from a restated 225 billion yen in March 2007.