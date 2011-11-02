Olympus investor threatens shareholder suit over M&A deals

TOKYO Nov 2 A Japanese investor in scandal-hit Olympus Corp has threatened to file a shareholder suit against managers responsible for controversial M&A deals, demanding they pay 139.4 billion yen ($1.78 billion) to the company, one of his lawyers said.

In what could be the first legal action against Olympus in Japan over the scandal, Takeshi Fujiwara said his client, an individual in western Japan who holds an undisclosed number of Olympus shares, will send a letter to the company on Wednesday demanding its auditors sue 21 managers for the payments.

The letter will state that, if they fail to act within 60 days, he will launch a shareholder representative suit seeking payment.

Fujiwara, who declined to disclose the name of his client, a resident of Nara prefecture, acknowledged that such lawsuits in Japan do not usually go to trial, but stressed that more light needed to be shed on the deals at the centre of the scandal.

"There are some elements that have not been made clear where information has been concealed. There is a responsibility to explain this," he said.

An Olympus spokesman declined to comment on the matter, which was reported in domestic media, saying the company had not yet received the letter, but executives have said there was nothing improper about the deals.

Olympus's management has come under fire for paying a record $687 million in advisory fees to two obscure firms in connection with its $2.2 billion purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008. Such fees typically are only about 1 percent of the purchase price.

Also under scrutiny are Olympus's acquisitions of three Japanese firms in 2006 to 2008 for a combined $773 million, at prevailing exchange rates. It wrote down about three-fourths of the value of those deals in the financial year to March 2009.

Olympus named an independent six-man panel on Tuesday to investigate the deals, which have been the focus of a public battle between the company's board and its ousted CEO, as well as a governance scandal that has wiped out half of the 92-year old company's market value.

Fujiwara, one of eight lawyers acting as intermediary in submitting the shareholder's letter to Olympus, said the 139.4 billion yen figure represented the combined value of the advisory fees for the Gyrus deal and the total cost of the three domestic acquisitions.

So-called shareholder representative suits in Japan typically seek repayment of alleged losses to the company as a whole, rather than seeking damages payments to individual shareholders.

Lawsuits in Japan often take many years to wind their way through the court system and are usually resolved before reaching trial. ($1 = 78.280 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)