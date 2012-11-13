UPDATE 1-Olympus says investors sue for $240 mln damages

* Foreign shareholders sue for damages after accounting
scandal
* Olympus: Lawsuit's impact on earnings still unclear
TOKYO Nov 13 Olympus Corp shareholders
have filed suit against the company in a Tokyo court seeking
19.1 billion yen ($240.5 million) in compensation over an
accounting fraud that was one of corporate Japan's biggest
scandals.
The camera and medical equipment maker said on Tuesday that
48 institutional investors and pension funds, mostly foreign
investors and pension funds including the Teachers' Retirement
System of the State of Illinois and Pioneer Asset Management SA
in Luxembourg, had filed the suit in Tokyo District Court.
"It is still unclear at this point how much this may affect
our financial results," said Olympus spokesman Tsuyoshi Oshima.
Speaking at a quarterly earnings briefing on Monday, Olympus
President Hiroyuki Sasa said the firm had accounted for
potential lawsuits from sharesholders in its outlook for the
financial year to March.
The firm lifted its annual net profit forecast to 8 billion
yen from 7 billion yen, sparking a 5.9 percent rise in its share
price on Tuesday.
The news of the shareholder lawsuit came after the close of
Tuesday's share trading.
Shares in Olympus sank nearly 60 percent in 2011 due to the
$1.7 billion accounting fraud, which came to light in October of
that year. The shares have recaptured some of that lost ground
this year, gaining 30 percent compared with a 2 percent rise in
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average.
Three former Olympus executives and the company itself
pleaded guilty in a Tokyo court in September to charges related
to the scandal, which forced it to restate several years of
earnings.