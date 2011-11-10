Olympus receives shareholder letter on lawsuit

TOKYO Nov 10 Shareholders in Japan's
Olympus have asked the camera maker to sue 21 former
and current executives if it finds they violated their duties in
connection with acquisition deals at the centre of a governance
scandal.
In a letter the shareholders asked the company's auditors to
seek repayment of 139.42 billion yen ($1.8 billion) plus
interest from the executives if it concludes that they failed to
meet their responsibilities.
Olympus said its auditors would study the letter, which it
received on Wednesday, and consider its response.
The announcement follows a statement last week by the lawyer
for an individual who holds Olympus shares that the shareholder
would seek such a suit, and would pursue a shareholders'
representative suit against company executives if one were not
filed.
($1 = 77.735 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Will
Waterman)