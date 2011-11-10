Olympus receives shareholder letter on lawsuit

TOKYO Nov 10 Shareholders in Japan's Olympus have asked the camera maker to sue 21 former and current executives if it finds they violated their duties in connection with acquisition deals at the centre of a governance scandal.

In a letter the shareholders asked the company's auditors to seek repayment of 139.42 billion yen ($1.8 billion) plus interest from the executives if it concludes that they failed to meet their responsibilities.

Olympus said its auditors would study the letter, which it received on Wednesday, and consider its response.

The announcement follows a statement last week by the lawyer for an individual who holds Olympus shares that the shareholder would seek such a suit, and would pursue a shareholders' representative suit against company executives if one were not filed. ($1 = 77.735 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Will Waterman)