Investigation of Olympus may prompt listing review

TOKYO Jan 20 The listing of Olympus Corp on the Tokyo Stock Exchange could be reviewed depending on the findings of investigations by authorities, the company that regulates listing issues on the bourse said on Friday.

The bourse said earlier on Friday it would allow the medical equipment and camera maker, engulfed in a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, to remain listed although it placed the company on its "security on alert" list for firms that it believes are in urgent need of improving internal management.

The bourse also said earlier that it would fine the medical and endoscope maker 10 million yen ($129,800).

