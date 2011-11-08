Olympus lost more than 100 bln yen on investments -Nikkei

TOKYO Nov 9 Olympus Corp's losses on securities investments mounted to more than 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion)at one point, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday, citing sources close to the matter.

In a sudden turnaround, the scandal-ridden company admitted the previous day to using M&A transactions to conceal past losses, but declined to comment on the amounts involved before an external panel completes an investigation into the deals.

The problems came to light after the company fired its British CEO, Michael Woodford, last month.

($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)