版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 10:25 BJT

Meiji Yasuda Asset says sold Olympus shares from 8 funds

TOKYO Nov 9 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Asset Management said on Wednesday it had sold all shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp the previous day from its eight mutual funds.

Meiji Yasuda said it decided to sell Olympus shares as the outlook for Olympus' profits has become uncertain after the camera and endoscope maker admitted that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐