Nippon Life urges Olympus to dispel uncertainties

Nov 8 Nippon Life Insurance, the biggest
shareholder in Olympus Corp , on Tuesday urged the
scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker to dispel uncertainties
and fulfill its responsibility to explain the situation.
"We understand there's been a major change from (Olympus')
previous explanation," said Akira Tsuzuki, a Nippon Life
official.
Olympus admitted for the first time on Tuesday that
controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on
securities investments dating back to the 1980s.
Nippon Life is Japan's top life insurer and held 8.2 percent
of Olympus shares as of March.
