Nippon Life urges Olympus to dispel uncertainties

Nov 8 Nippon Life Insurance, the biggest shareholder in Olympus Corp , on Tuesday urged the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker to dispel uncertainties and fulfill its responsibility to explain the situation.

"We understand there's been a major change from (Olympus') previous explanation," said Akira Tsuzuki, a Nippon Life official.

Olympus admitted for the first time on Tuesday that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments dating back to the 1980s.

Nippon Life is Japan's top life insurer and held 8.2 percent of Olympus shares as of March. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)