Nippon Life: sold Olympus shares due to uncertainty

TOKYO Nov 17 Nippon Life Insurance
, the top shareholder in scandal-hit Olympus Corp
, said it had sold part of its stake in the camera and
medical equipment maker due to the current uncertain situation.
"Our basic stance is that we will continue to support
Olympus due to the company's high technological strength in its
core business and because it is in the public's interest," said
Akira Tsuzuki, an official at Nippon Life.
Nippon Life declined to comment on its future investment
plans. It said it will monitor the progress of an investigation
into Olympus by a third-party panel.
Nippon Life has reduced its stake in Olympus to 5.11 percent
from 8.18 percent.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)