Olympus names six-member panel to probe M&A deals

TOKYO Nov 1 Olympus Corp on Tuesday revealed members of a panel, including a former Japanese supreme court judge, it has pledged will conduct an independent probe into past M&A deals at the core of a scandal that has halved the company's market value.
The panel of six includes five lawyers, one of whom is a former supreme court judge, and an accountant, Olympus said in a release. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
E*Trade not moving to match Schwab's price cuts -CFO
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Discount brokerage E*Trade does not plan to follow its competitor Charles Schwab's price cuts, the online trading platform's chief financial officer said on Tuesday at Credit Suisse's Financial Services Forum.
BRIEF-LOGISTICARE AND LYFT ANNOUNCE NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP
* LOGISTICARE-PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS ELIGIBLE RIDERS TO REQUEST ON-DEMAND SERVICES PROVIDED BY LYFT THROUGH CO'S COMMERCIAL, STATE, MANAGED CARE ORGANIZATION CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: