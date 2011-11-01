Olympus names six-member panel to probe M&A deals

TOKYO Nov 1 Olympus Corp on Tuesday revealed members of a panel, including a former Japanese supreme court judge, it has pledged will conduct an independent probe into past M&A deals at the core of a scandal that has halved the company's market value.

The panel of six includes five lawyers, one of whom is a former supreme court judge, and an accountant, Olympus said in a release. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)