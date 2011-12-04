Olympus panel puts losses hidden at peak at Y130 bln-source

TOKYO Dec 5 A panel appointed by Olympus
Corp to probe the accounting scandal engulfing the
Japanese firm estimates that Olympus hid investment losses
totalling 130 billion yen ($1.7 billion) at the peak of the
cover-up, a source familiar with the investigation said.
The source said the panel's report, to be issued as early as
Tuesday, would state that former executive vice president
Hisashi Mori and ex-internal auditor Hideo Yamada led the scheme
and informed former president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa.
The Nikkei business daily said that the panel was leaning
towards stating that it had found no proof that organised crime
syndicates were involved in the scheme.