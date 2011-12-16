版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

Olympus to announce business plan by early May -Kyodo

TOKYO Dec 16 Olympus Corp has told creditors it will announce a business plan that could include capital or business tie-ups, Kyodo news reported on Friday.

The disgraced camera and endoscope maker held a meeting with lenders two days after re-stating its accounts following a 13-year fraud, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering speculation it will need to raise capital.

