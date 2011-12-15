版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 15日 星期四

Olympus president: reinstating Woodford is an option

TOKYO Dec 15 Olympus Corp President Shuichi Takayama said on Thursday that reinstating sacked CEO Michael Woodford will be among the options in a review of the scandal-hit medical equipment and camera maker's management structure.

Woodford, who after his firing two months ago blew the whistle on questionable acquisition deals at the centre of the company's $1.7 billion accounting scandal, is in Japan this week as he wages a campaign to replace the company's directors.

