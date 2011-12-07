Olympus director resigns, panel to examine legal steps

TOKYO Dec 7 Olympus Corp said on Wednesday that one of its directors, Makoto Nakatsuka, had resigned and that the company would set up two expert panels -- one to consider legal steps against those responsible for a huge loss cover-up scheme and another to examine the responsibility of auditors.

On Tuesday, a separate external panel delivered a damning report urging legal action against those responsible for the company's concealment of investment losses stretching back two decades and urged legal action against those who were to blame.