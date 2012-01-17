Olympus says president to hold news conference Weds

TOKYO Jan 17 Olympus Corp said its president, Shuichi Takayama, would hold a news conference on Wednesday at 0400 GMT.

Takayama will discuss the company's response to a panel report on the responsibility of auditors for a $1.7 billion fraud that stretched over more than a decade.

The panel cleared accounting firms of responsibility, saying current and former individual auditors were responsible for 8.3 billion yen in damages.